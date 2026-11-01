INDIA bloc Organises massive rally at Ramlila Ground Delhi

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 2:38 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

NEW DELHI — Central Delhi was brought to a standstill as thousands of workers and supporters representing the INDIA bloc parties poured onto the streets for the alliance’s high-stakes ‘Chalo Dilli’ rally. Draped in a vibrant sea of party flags—spanning the Congress tricolour, Samajwadi Party red and green, TMC green, and the red flags of the Left—supporters converged along the key march artery starting from Minto Road and filling the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

The joint protest was organized as a unified show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with the core demand being the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress party has shared visuals of the opposition INDIA alliance’s rally headed toward Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

A split screen showed a large crowd of supporters gathered at the rally site as promient opposition leaders seated onboard an open-top vehicle made their way to the Ramlila Maidan through Delhi’s roads.

The ‘Chalo Dilli’ gathering marks a sharp escalation in the INDIA bloc’s joint street strategy. With Opposition leaders signaling that the protest at Ramlila Maidan is part of a sustained nationwide campaign, pressure on the Election Commission and parliamentary discussions is set to intensify in the coming weeks

The primary flashpoints highlighted during the protest included:

Resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Holding the poll body leadership directly responsible for alleged institutional oversight and controversial voter roll revisions. Halt to Voter Roll Deletions: Demanding an immediate review and rollback of procedures under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that the Opposition claims unfairly targets eligible voters. Electoral Transparency: Calling for verifiable safeguards and parliamentary oversight over Election Commission appointments and operational protocols.

One vision.

One resolve.

One united INDIA.



🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/exl4RCe3ql — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) November 1, 2026