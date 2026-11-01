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“This is the punishment for being a Muslim”: Azam Khan Arrested soon after release

1 November 2026 12:48 AM

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 12:48 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was detained from outside the Rampur jail in Uttar Pradesh by The Enforcement Directorate, soon after he came out on bail in an alleged PAN fraud case.

“We have apprehended Azam Khan. After following arrest procedures, we will arrest him and produce before Ghaziabad, PMLA court,” Lucknow Zonal official told Hindustan Times

After being detained by ED, Khan said, “What’s left there to say. It’s the punishment for being a Muslim. The mistake was, a Muslim built the university, this is the crime; made schools for children, this is the crime.”

The ED is probing a money laundering case against the SP leader, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and others. The agency on Wednesday attached land and buildings of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, estimating their current value at approximately ₹1,170 crore.

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday suspended the sentences awarded to Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in the alleged PAN card case, granting bail to both of them.

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