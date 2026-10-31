SEBI Steps Up Measures to Protect Investors from Online Financial Fraud

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 9:18 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI, is taking several steps to protect investors from online financial fraud and scams through social media.

Speaking to the media in Kolkata, SEBI Chairman Mr. Tuhin Kanta Pandey said, the regulator is working to make investors more aware and ensure safer investments.

As part of these efforts, SEBI is working with Google to introduce special verified badges on the Google Play Store so that people can identify genuine SEBI-related apps.

SEBI has also started a WhatsApp channel on investor awareness in eleven languages, including Bengali.

The SEBI Saarthi App and SEBI Check facility will help investors check and verify accounts before making transactions in the securities market.

SEBI has also developed an artificial intelligence-based tool called ‘Sudarshan’. It will help identify violations and suspicious activities across social media platforms through a five-stage checking process.

The regulator is also running the ‘Samajh ke Investing Simple’ campaign in different regional languages to help people understand investments better.

In addition, the SCORES 2.0 portal has been introduced to help investors register complaints, including complaints related to financial fraud.

Speaking about West Bengal’s economic growth, Mr. Pandey said the state’s economy is estimated to have grown by 7.6 per cent in the financial year 2025-26.

He also pointed out that the number of investors from West Bengal in the securities market has increased significantly. The number has crossed 90 lakh, compared to around 12 lakh in the financial year 2014-15. Interestingly, around 36 per cent of these investors are below 30 years of age.

He further said that more than 40 small and medium-sized businesses from West Bengal have raised over 1,400 crore rupees through SME Initial Public Offerings, or IPOs.

These figures show the growing interest of people in the state’s financial and investment markets.

Mr. Pandey said, investor awareness and protection remain SEBI’s top priorities. The regulator aims to make the securities market safer and help people make informed investment decisions.

However the chairman made it clear that the revival of the century-old Calcutta Stock Exchange will depend on its ability to attract sufficient trading volumes, build a sustainable business model and make substantial investments in technology.