India’s Economy Projected to Grow by 7.35% in Q2 FY27

Last Updated on October 31, 2026 2:57 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

India’s economic momentum remains strong, with the economy projected to grow by 7.35 per cent in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27.

According to the Finance Ministry’s monthly economic review for October, released today, growth is supported by stronger industrial output, higher energy consumption, increased port traffic, robust GST collections and rising automobile sales.

The report also highlighted the resilience of India’s external sector amid global uncertainty. Total merchandise and services exports grew by 11 per cent year-on-year last month. Merchandise exports rose by 23.1 per cent, emerging as the main driver of export growth. Electronics and engineering goods contributed significantly to this increase.