PM approves northern bullet train corridor linking Delhi to Guwahati via Siliguri

Last Updated on November 1, 2026 10:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

VINIT WAHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Northern Bullet Train Corridor, which will connect Delhi to Guwahati via Siliguri. This was disclosed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Varanasi yesterday. The Minister was in the city to flag off the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express. Mr Vaishnaw said the Northern Bullet Train Corridor aims to revolutionise connectivity across northern and eastern India, cutting down the current 20-hour journey between Delhi and Siliguri to just six hours.

The high-speed rail corridor will cover approximately 1,500 km and will pass through key cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal before extending into Assam. The key stations include Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Siliguri, and Guwahati. Mr Vaishnaw said that ticket fares will be highly economical and significantly lower than airfares. He said the high-speed rail network is designed to boost small-scale industries, directly benefiting middle-income households, youth, and local artisans.