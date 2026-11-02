The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST collections surge by 23% to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October

2 November 2026 1:00 PM

Last Updated on November 2, 2026 1:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The country’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections grew nearly 23 per cent year-on-year to over two lakh 31 thousand crore rupees in October this year, driven by robust domestic economic activity and a sharp rise in tax revenue from imports. 

According to the provisional government data, gross GST revenue from domestic sales climbed 15.8 per cent year-on-year to over 1.59 lakh crore rupees in October, while revenue from imports surged 42.2 per cent to 72.246 lakh crore rupees. 

The gross GST revenue collection includes Central GST mop-up of 42,935 crore rupees, State GST of 51,340 crore rupees and Integrated GST of 1 lakh 37 thousand 15 crore rupees. 

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

OPEC-plus countries to maintain Sep 2026 production quotas unchanged for December

2 November 2026 1:04 PM
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM approves northern bullet train corridor linking Delhi to Guwahati via Siliguri

1 November 2026 10:39 PM
BUSINESS AWAAZ INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Garment Workers Clash With Police over Wage Hike; 100+ Factories Shut

1 November 2026 6:41 PM

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

3 AAP MLAs from Punjab join BJP

2 November 2026 2:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Cyclone Murasu threatens Odisha with heavy rain

2 November 2026 2:43 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: All 6 Indian tourists rescued from snowbound Dolpa

2 November 2026 2:42 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ukraine’s public air raid alert app hacked

2 November 2026 2:40 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments