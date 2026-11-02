GST collections surge by 23% to Rs 2.31 lakh crore in October

Last Updated on November 2, 2026 1:00 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

The country’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections grew nearly 23 per cent year-on-year to over two lakh 31 thousand crore rupees in October this year, driven by robust domestic economic activity and a sharp rise in tax revenue from imports.

According to the provisional government data, gross GST revenue from domestic sales climbed 15.8 per cent year-on-year to over 1.59 lakh crore rupees in October, while revenue from imports surged 42.2 per cent to 72.246 lakh crore rupees.

The gross GST revenue collection includes Central GST mop-up of 42,935 crore rupees, State GST of 51,340 crore rupees and Integrated GST of 1 lakh 37 thousand 15 crore rupees.