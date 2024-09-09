Ganesh Mahotsav: Maharashtra Families Bid Farewell to Household Ganesh Idols

AMN / WEB DESK

On the second day of the 10-day Ganesh Mahotsav today, many families in Maharashtra bid farewell to their household Ganesh idols today. More from our Mumbai correspondent:

In Mumbai, families that are celebrating the one-and-a-half-day Ganpati festival, bid farewell to their household Ganesh idols today amidst dhol-tasha. A total of 204 artificial immersion sites, in addition to 69 natural ones, have been arranged in the city for the immersion of Ganesha idols. For security, 48 motorboats and 761 lifeguards have been deployed at Chowpatty.

A total of 192 control rooms, including the main control room of the Municipal Corporation, have been made operational. All emergency services have also been kept on standby. Citizens can also access information about artificial lakes through a QR code. This initiative aims to make this year’s Ganeshotsav in Mumbai more eco-friendly. The immersion will go on till Anant Chaturdashi which falls on next Saturday.