International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA) deliberates on contemporary issues facing Muslims

The Majma‘ al-Fiqh al-Islami al-Duwali (International Islamic Fiqh Academy), an affiliate of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is deliberating on wide range of contemporary and pressing issues facing Islam and Muslims at its 26th session in Doha, the capital of Qatar. The conference, being held from May 4–8 . The host country, Qatar, organized the event on a large scale and with commendable efficiency.

The conference is addressing a wide range of contemporary issues, including:

1. Protection and care of children during early childhood

2. Shariah rulings and ethical guidelines concerning Artificial Intelligence

3. Application of the principle of Istishab (presumption of continuity) in resolving new issues

4. Islamic legal rulings and regulations regarding electronic games

5. The impact of psychological disorders on legal competence

6. Emerging issues in Islamic banking

7. Principles of arbitration in Islamic financial institutions

8. New challenges in the halal industry

It is noteworthy that the International Islamic Fiqh Academy comprises representatives from all member states of the OIC. The Academy is currently presided over by the esteemed scholar and Imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Sheikh Dr. Ṣāliḥ ibn ʿAbdullāh ibn Ḥumayd, while Dr. Qutb Mustafa Sano serves as its Secretary General.

For this conference, Maulana Badarul Hasan Qasmi was assigned the topic of Artificial Intelligence – Its Nature, Scope, Shariah Rulings, and Ethical Regulations. While many eminent scholars are contributing papers on this subject, I hope to share a summary of my Arabic paper soon.

This session is particularly significant in terms of participation, with the total number of submitted papers reaching an impressive 187.

This report has been shared from Doha by Maulana Badrul Hasan Qasmi.

