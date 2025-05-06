Trump admin to pay $1,000 ‘stipend’ for illegal immigrants’ ‘self-deportation’

In the United States, the Donald Trump administration has announced that it will pay illegal immigrants 1,000 dollars plus their travel expenses if they leave voluntarily, to step up its mass deportation. The Department of Homeland Security announced a historic opportunity for illegal aliens to receive both financial and travel assistance to facilitate travel back to their home country.

In a recent rally speech in Michigan, President Donald Trump claimed his first 100 days in office were the most successful of any US administration in history, citing policies like increased deportations of illegal immigrants as key achievements.