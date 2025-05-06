Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

New Delhi lodges protest with Canada over anti India activities

May 6, 2025

The Government of India has conveyed its concerns in the strongest terms to the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto where unacceptable imagery and  threatening language were used against its leadership and Indian citizens residing in Canada.

Sources said that India has once again called on the Canadian authorities to act against anti India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and separatist agenda. On Sunday, a rally was taken out in Toronto that depicted several leading figures in a derogatory manner.

