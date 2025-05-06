Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

EU backs Bangladesh’s reform agenda, leaves election timing to Dhaka

May 6, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The European Union (EU) has backed Bangladesh’s ongoing reform agenda but emphasized that the timing of the next national election is entirely Dhaka’s decision.


“We don’t have any opinion on time, we are not pressuring anyone,” EU Ambassador Michael Miller said at a DCAB Talk in Dhaka on Monday. “It is a matter for Bangladesh to decide.” He noted that the EU supports a “very clearly prioritised and specific list of reforms” and is ready to provide experience, financing, and political support. “We have the political will to stand with you,” Miller added.


Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus recently affirmed that elections would be held between December 2025 and June 2026, calling it “the best election ever” and stressing the urgency of reforms. On the July Uprising, Miller referred to UN estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed, mostly by security forces. “There must be accountability… a transparent and fair process,” he said, backing the UN fact-finding mission.


Regarding gender equality, Miller urged parties to closely examine the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission’s recommendations, saying, “Equality between men and women is a core universal value… We will contribute towards greater equality.” He also praised Bangladesh’s efforts in handling the Rohingya crisis. “Return can only be in a safe, dignified, and voluntary manner,” he said, noting that the EU allocated EUR 32 million in 2025 and nearly EUR 1 billion in support since 2017.

