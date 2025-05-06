Will make every effort to support India in its fight against terrorism: US Speaker Mike Johnson

United States House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson has said that the US will make every effort to support India in its fight against terrorism. In his remarks at the Congressional briefing yesterday, he called India a very important partner for the US. He also spoke about the trade deal between India and the US and expressed hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between the two nations.

He said that the Trump administration has expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism following the Pahalgam Terror Attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.