Badminton: Unnati upsets Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu in China Open pre-quarterfinals

In badminton, India’s Unnati Hooda pulled off the biggest win of her career today, upsetting two-time Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu 21-16, 19-21, 21-13 in the China Open Super 1000 round of 16 in Changzhou. The 17-year-old showed poise and tactical clarity in the 76-minute match, controlling the first game and dominating the decider. Sindhu had come off a confidence-boosting win over Japan’s Tomoka Miyazaki but could not keep pace with Hooda’s speed and precision. Earlier, Hooda beat Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour and now becomes the youngest Indian woman to reach the China Open quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, advanced to the quarterfinals today with a straight-game win over Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Bagas Maulana. In men’s singles, H.S. Prannoy exited after a 21-18, 15-21, 8-21 loss to sixth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in a 65-minute second-round match.