Delhi govt to give Rs 7 crore as cash reward to those winning Gold medal at Olympic & Paralympic

In a major push to youth empowerment, the Delhi government has announced a significant hike in cash awards for the medal winners of the Olympic and Paralympic Games to 7 crore rupees from the current 3 crore rupees. This decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in New Delhi yesterday, under the newly-launched Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana. Under the Scheme, Olympic and Paralympic medalists will receive 7 crore rupees for a gold medal, 5 crore rupees for silver, and 3 crore rupees for bronze. In addition, athletes who have won Olympic gold and silver medals will now be eligible for Grade A government posts. Similarly, Asian and Paralympic Games gold medallists will be given 3 crore rupees, while silver medallists will get 2 crore rupees and bronze medallists 1 crore rupees.

Addressing a press conference, Education Minister Ashish Sood said that the Delhi Cabinet has also approved a major initiative to enhance digital infrastructure in government schools by establishing fully equipped computer laboratories. The Minister also said that under the newly launched Mukhyamantri Digital Education Scheme, 1,200 high-achieving Class 11 students in government schools will receive free laptops based on their Class 10 board performance.