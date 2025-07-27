Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Chess: First Game of FIDE final ends in draw between  Humpy, Divya

Jul 27, 2025
First Game of FIDE final ends in draw between  Humpy, Divya

In Chess, the first Game in the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 between Koneru Humpy and fellow Indian Divya Deshmukh ended in a draw in Batumi, Georgia, this evening. Divya was playing with the white pieces while Koneru was on the board with black. Both the players get 0.5 points each after this draw. Game 2 of the final will be played tomorrow.

The all-Indian clash guarantees a spot in next year’s FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament, where the winner will earn the right to challenge Ju Wenjun for the World Championship title. Both Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh made it to the final by defeating their Chinese opponents to set up the title clash.

This is a momentous occasion for women’s chess in India, with both the winner and runner-up positions secured in a tournament of such global stature.    

Related Post

SPORTS

Anahat Singh Wins Historic Bronze at World Junior Squash, India’s First in 15 Years

Jul 27, 2025
SPORTS

Badminton: Unnati upsets Olympic medalist P.V. Sindhu in China Open pre-quarterfinals

Jul 26, 2025
SPORTS

Delhi govt to give Rs 7 crore as cash reward to those winning Gold medal at Olympic & Paralympic

Jul 23, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

भारत-न्यूजीलैंड मुक्त व्यापार समझौते पर दूसरे दौर की वार्ता संपन्न, बातचीत का तीसरा दौर सितंबर में होगा

27 July 2025 2:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

CETA समझौते से भारत के समुद्री उत्पादों के निर्यात में आएगी 70 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी

27 July 2025 2:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भगोड़े आतंकियों-तस्करों को विदेश से लाने के लिए एजेंसियां विशेष उपाय करें: गृहमंत्री अमित शाह

27 July 2025 2:24 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

ग्रामीण महिलाओं को सशक्त बनाने की दिशा में ऐतिहासिक पहल —’बीमा सखी योजना’ का शुभारंभ

27 July 2025 2:22 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!