Chess: First Game of FIDE final ends in draw between  Humpy, Divya

In Chess, the first Game in the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 between Koneru Humpy and fellow Indian Divya Deshmukh ended in a draw in Batumi, Georgia, this evening. Divya was playing with the white pieces while Koneru was on the board with black. Both the players get 0.5 points each after this draw. Game 2 of the final will be played tomorrow.

The all-Indian clash guarantees a spot in next year’s FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament, where the winner will earn the right to challenge Ju Wenjun for the World Championship title. Both Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh made it to the final by defeating their Chinese opponents to set up the title clash.

This is a momentous occasion for women’s chess in India, with both the winner and runner-up positions secured in a tournament of such global stature.