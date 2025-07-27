Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Anahat Singh Wins Historic Bronze at World Junior Squash, India’s First in 15 Years

Anahat Singh Wins Historic Bronze at World Junior Squash Championships, India’s First in 15 Years

In Squash, India’s Anahat Singh scripted history at the World Junior Championships 2025 in Cairo, Egypt, claiming a bronze medal in the women’s singles event, the country’s first in 15 years. The 17-year-old from Delhi battled hard but lost 11-6, 14-12, 12-10 in the semi-final against home favourite Nadien Elhammamy yesterday.

Anahat’s bronze is a monumental moment for Indian squash, as she becomes the first Indian girl since Dipika Pallikal in 2010 to reach the podium at the junior worlds. It also marks a long-awaited breakthrough for the prodigious teenager, who had fallen in the quarterfinals three years in a row, each time to an Egyptian opponent. Seeded second in the tournament, Anahat had stormed into the semi-finals with a straight-games win over Malika Elkaraksy of Egypt, 11-6, 13-11, 11-5.

