Shubman Gill Creates History: Becomes First-Ever Captain to Score 4 Centuries in Debut Test Series

Jul 28, 2025

In a record-breaking performance at Old Trafford on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England, Indian skipper Shubman Gill etched his name in cricketing history by becoming the first-ever batter to score four centuries in his debut Test series as captain. His sublime hundred not only sealed India’s dominance in the series but also placed him among the game’s most iconic leaders.

Gill’s achievement outshines some of the biggest names in cricket. Prior to this, the record for most centuries in a debut series as captain was jointly held by Warwick Armstrong, Don Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli, and Steve Smith — all with three hundreds each. Gill has now surpassed them all.

What makes this feat even more remarkable is the consistency and composure he has displayed under pressure, leading a relatively young Indian side in challenging English conditions. With this knock, Gill also broke the record for the most centuries by a captain in a single Test series against England, overtaking previous greats.

He now joins Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar as the only captains to have scored four or more centuries in a single Test series, a rare feat that underlines his arrival not just as a top-order batter, but as a dependable leader.

At just 25, Gill’s rise from a prodigious talent to a record-smashing captain marks a significant chapter in Indian cricket. As the selectors look to the future, Gill’s leadership, temperament, and hunger for runs suggest that a new era in Indian cricket has well and truly begun.

With the series already clinched, Gill’s performances will now be seen as a turning point — not just for the series, but perhaps for a generation.

