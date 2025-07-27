Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Supreme Court to Hear Petitions Challenging SIR in Bihar

Jul 27, 2025

The Supreme Court will hear a group of petitions tomorrow (Monday) challenging the Election Commission’s decision to carry out a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi is expected to take up the case. The Election Commission says the revision is aimed at ensuring clean voter rolls by removing ineligible names. It claims the process involved major political parties and over 1.5 lakh booth-level agents.

However, the petitioners argue the move could lead to large-scale voter disenfranchisement just ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.  They say, there was no reason for the ECI to resort to “drastic exercise” of electoral rolls revision in a poll-bound state in such a short period.

In an earlier hearing, the court asked the poll body to consider accepting documents like Aadhaar, Voter ID, and Ration Cards for verification. On July 10, the court framed three key issues: the EC’s power to order SIR, the legality of its process, and the timing of the revision before elections.

Related Post

SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

Shubman Gill Creates History: Becomes First-Ever Captain to Score 4 Centuries in Debut Test Series

Jul 28, 2025
TOP AWAAZ

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: Science, Heritage, Sports, and Self-Reliance Take Center Stage

Jul 27, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Congress Plans Delhi Conclave to Defend Constitution, Federalism

Jul 27, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UN Warns Pakistan of Escalating Human Rights Emergency Affecting Minorities

28 July 2025 1:53 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پاکستان: اقلیتوں کے خلاف جرائم میں سرکاری ملی بھگت کا الزام

28 July 2025 1:39 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پائیدار ترقی کے وعدے اور زمینی حقیقت میں بڑھتی خلیج اقوام متحدہ کی رپورٹ

28 July 2025 1:35 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

ہتھ کرگھا صنعت: ملک کی اقتصادی ترقی میں ایک مضبوط ستون

28 July 2025 1:23 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!