INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

President Trump imposes 100% tariff on films produced outside US

May 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump will impose a 100 per cent tariff on all movies produced outside the United States. Taking to Truth Social, Trump announced that he has authorised the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to begin the procedure of imposing a 100 per cent tariff on all foreign-produced movies coming into the United States.

US President accused other nations of luring American filmmakers and studios away from the country. He said, the Movie Industry in America is dying a very fast death as other countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Trump said Hollywood and many other areas within the USA are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! he said.

