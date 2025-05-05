UAE schools to teach AI starting in kindergarten

The United Arab Emirates will introduce artificial intelligence as a mandatory subject across all government schools beginning next academic year, positioning the nation at the forefront of educational innovation in preparation for an increasingly technology-driven future.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the comprehensive curriculum initiative on social media, emphasising the country’s commitment to equipping its youth with both technical AI knowledge and ethical understanding of the technology.

“Our responsibility is to equip our children for a time unlike ours, with conditions different from ours, and with new skills and capabilities that ensure the continued momentum of development and progress in our nation for decades to come,” Sheikh Mohammed stated.

The program will span the entire educational journey from kindergarten through Grade 12, making the UAE one of the first nations globally to implement such extensive AI education. The Ministry of Education has developed a curriculum that balances technical proficiency with ethical considerations, teaching students about data, algorithms, applications, and potential risks. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s broader vision of cultivating a technologically advanced workforce capable of navigating and leading in an AI-dominated landscape. By starting AI education at such an early age, the country aims to normalise technological fluency and critical thinking about emerging technologies among its youngest citizens. The announcement reflects the UAE’s proactive approach to educational reform, recognising that tomorrow’s economic and social challenges will require fundamentally different skill sets than those of previous generations. Through this curriculum, the nation hopes to maintain its developmental momentum and competitive edge in the global knowledge economy.