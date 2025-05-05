Israel approves expanded military operation in Gaza

WEB DESK

Israel’s security cabinet has unanimously approved a plan to significantly broaden its military offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The approved strategy reportedly includes “conquering Gaza and holding the territories” once implemented.

The expanded operation will see Israeli forces taking control of Gaza territory, relocating civilian populations southward, conducting attacks on Hamas, and preventing the terror group from controlling humanitarian aid distribution.

Implementation of the plan is expected to begin after U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming regional visit next week. Until then, ceasefire and hostage release negotiations with Hamas will continue, according to Hebrew media reports. The intensified fighting is anticipated to last for months, beginning with operations in an unspecified area before gradually expanding to other parts of Gaza.

The security cabinet also approved a separate proposal to reform Gaza’s humanitarian aid delivery system to minimise Hamas’s ability to divert supplies. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was the sole dissenting vote on this measure, which will be implemented “when the situation in Gaza necessitates it.”

The cabinet’s decisions came hours after a missile launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militia landed near Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international gateway. Prime Minister Netanyahu subsequently convened his security team to discuss the Gaza campaign’s future direction.

Military officials have reportedly warned that expanding operations could endanger hostages currently held in Gaza by Hamas.