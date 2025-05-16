Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US Stocks Mixed as Producer Inflation Drops in April

May 16, 2025

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 0.6 percent, S&P 500 added 0.4 percent, while Nasdaq Composite dropped almost 0.2 percent.

On economic front, US producer inflation fell in April. According to the Labour Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the producer price index for final demand dropped 0.5 percent in April. On an annual basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent last month, decelerating from a 3.4 percent year-over-year gain in March. Services prices fell 0.7 percent, the biggest drop since the index began in December 2009.

India asks IMF to reconsider its financial assistance to Pakistan

May 16, 2025
London High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea in ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case

May 16, 2025
‘Don’t build in India’: US President Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook

May 16, 2025

URDU SECTION

رکسول ریلوے اسٹیشن پر چار نابالغ لڑکیوں کو انسانی اسمگلنگ کی کوشش سے بچایا گیا

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Japan’s economy shrinks as consumer spending stalls

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP alleges election delay, warns of rising instability

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
