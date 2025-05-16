US Stocks Mixed as Producer Inflation Drops in April

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained over 0.6 percent, S&P 500 added 0.4 percent, while Nasdaq Composite dropped almost 0.2 percent.

On economic front, US producer inflation fell in April. According to the Labour Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, the producer price index for final demand dropped 0.5 percent in April. On an annual basis, producer prices rose 2.4 percent last month, decelerating from a 3.4 percent year-over-year gain in March. Services prices fell 0.7 percent, the biggest drop since the index began in December 2009.