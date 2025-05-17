Haryana Police arrest YouTuber for spying for Pakistan

AMN / WEB DESK

Haryana Police has arrested Jyoti Rani, a YouTuber from Hisar, on charges of spying for Pakistan. A case has been registered against Jyoti at Civil Lines police station in Hisar. She has been produced in the court and taken on five-day remand.

Hisar Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamaljeet said that Jyoti was in contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agencies and was sending intelligence information through social media. He said that Jyoti has traveled to Pakistan four times, due to which India’s security agencies were keeping an eye on her.

Haryana Police also arrested a youth, Devender Singh aged 25, from Mastgarh village in Kaithal, on charges of spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. Kaithal Superintendent of Police Aastha Modi said that Devendra Singh had sent confidential information related to the Indian Army including Operation ‘Sindoor’ to Pakistan. The SP said that the youth was first detained on May 13 due to a post related to illegal weapons on Facebook. He said that during interrogation, he has made many shocking revelations.