Rahul Gandhi targets Jaishankar over claim of informing Pakistan about Op Sindoor

Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X, questioning Jaishankar’s claim of informing Pakistan about Operation Sindoor, while also inquiring about IAF losses. PIB Fact Check refuted the video as false. Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, signaling a firm stance against terrorism and penetrating deep into Pakistani territory.

AMN / WEB DESK

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took to X and shared a video of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar claiming to have informed Pakistan military about Operation Sindoor in advance and questioned how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost.

Stating that it was “a crime” to inform Pakistan “at the start of our attack”, Gandhi sought to know how many aircraft did the IAF “lose as a result”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), responding to Gandhi’s statement, called it a “misrepresentation of facts”.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Jaishankar had said “at the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorists’ infrastructure. We are not striking at the military. So the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take that good advice.”

Jaishankar was referring to the call made by Director General of Military Operations Lt General Rajiv Ghai to his Pakistani counterpart Major General Kashif Abdullah after the Indian Armed Forces struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir between 1 am and 1.30 am on May 7.

Lt Gen Ghai had told his Pakistani counterpart that India had hit “carefully chosen” terror targets and had not targeted military targets. A message was relayed to Pakistan that if it wanted to talk, India was willing to engage.

Gandhi, in a post on X Saturday, said, “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our air force lose as a result?”.