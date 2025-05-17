Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Manohar Lal to Represent India at BRICS Energy Ministers' Meet in Brazil on May 19

May 17, 2025
Power Minister Manohar Lal to Represent India at BRICS Energy Ministers' Meet in Brazil on May 19

Power Minister Manohar Lal is on an official visit to Brazil to participate in the BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled for the 19th of this month. During the meeting, the Minister will engage in discussions with Energy Ministers of BRICS nations on crucial issues such as energy security, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability.

The Ministry of Power in a statement, has said that during the meeting, India will showcase its achievements over the past decade, including a 90 percent increase in power capacity, leadership in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, as well as innovations and sustainable development in the energy sector. It added that the country will also reaffirm its commitment to ensuring equitable access to energy and accelerating the energy transition.

The theme for the BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting this year is Empowering Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance.

Jun 16, 2025
Jun 16, 2025
Jun 15, 2025

16 June 2025
16 June 2025
16 June 2025
16 June 2025
