Nitin Gadkari Urges Indian Diaspora in Brazil to Invest in India’s Clean Energy & Innovation Sectors

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has highlighted India’s growing stature on the global stage, marked by robust economic growth, rapid infrastructure development, and strengthening international partnerships.

During an interaction with the Indian Diaspora community in São Paulo, Brazil, Mr Gadkari emphasized the vast investment and innovation opportunities in India, particularly in biofuels, green hydrogen, clean energy, and flex-fuel mobility.

He lauded the community’s deep-rooted cultural values and their vital role in advancing India-Brazil ties through innovation, agri-business, energy, and digital collaboration. Calling India a land of opportunities, Mr Gadkari invited the global Indian Diaspora to explore, invest, and partner in building a sustainable and prosperous future.