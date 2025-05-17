Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Global Hunger Crisis Worsens in 2024, 295 Million Face Acute Food Insecurity: FAO

May 17, 2025
Global Hunger Crisis Worsens in 2024, 295 Million Face Acute Food Insecurity: FAO

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reported a worsening global hunger crisis in 2024, with 295 million people suffering from acute food insecurity across 53 countries, a rise of 13.7 million from 2023. The findings, published in the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises, mark the sixth consecutive annual increase.

Conflicts remained the primary driver in many regions, with famine confirmed in Sudan and catastrophic hunger levels in Gaza, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali. The report also warned of a looming famine in Gaza between May and September 2025. Forced displacement, economic shocks, and extreme weather further exacerbated the crisis. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu stressed that acute food insecurity is becoming a long-term reality, particularly in rural areas.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

62 DNA Matches Confirmed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash; 35 Bodies Handed Over

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Aspirin and India’s Heart Health Strategy: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

16 June 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत आपदा प्रबंधन क्षेत्र में वैश्विक नेता बनने की ओर अग्रसर है: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

16 June 2025 11:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के मुद्दे राजनीतिक हितों से परे हैं: जगदीप धनखड़

16 June 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal asks Ex PM Sheikh Hasina to return within 7 days to face trial

16 June 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!