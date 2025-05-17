Global Hunger Crisis Worsens in 2024, 295 Million Face Acute Food Insecurity: FAO

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reported a worsening global hunger crisis in 2024, with 295 million people suffering from acute food insecurity across 53 countries, a rise of 13.7 million from 2023. The findings, published in the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises, mark the sixth consecutive annual increase.

Conflicts remained the primary driver in many regions, with famine confirmed in Sudan and catastrophic hunger levels in Gaza, South Sudan, Haiti, and Mali. The report also warned of a looming famine in Gaza between May and September 2025. Forced displacement, economic shocks, and extreme weather further exacerbated the crisis. FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu stressed that acute food insecurity is becoming a long-term reality, particularly in rural areas.