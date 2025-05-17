Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

MEA rejects claims that India informed Pakistan before launching Operation Sindoor

May 18, 2025

clarifies on Jaishankar’s statement

AMN / WEB DESK

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed allegations that India had informed Pakistan in advance of launching Operation Sindoor.

The clarification came amid claims by the Opposition that External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar admitted to prior intimation to Islamabad before the military action.

The MEA said Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks had been misinterpreted and that the message to Pakistan was sent ‘after’ the operation had already begun.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit also stepped in, reiterating that Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks were taken out of context and denying that any prior intimation was given to Pakistan before the strikes.

