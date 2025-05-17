MEA rejects claims that India informed Pakistan before launching Operation Sindoor

clarifies on Jaishankar’s statement
AMN / WEB DESK
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday dismissed allegations that India had informed Pakistan in advance of launching Operation Sindoor.
The clarification came amid claims by the Opposition that External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar admitted to prior intimation to Islamabad before the military action.
The MEA said Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks had been misinterpreted and that the message to Pakistan was sent ‘after’ the operation had already begun.
The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit also stepped in, reiterating that Dr. Jaishankar’s remarks were taken out of context and denying that any prior intimation was given to Pakistan before the strikes.