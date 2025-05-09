American prelate Robert Prevost elected as new Pope

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

May 9, 2025
American prelate Robert Francis Prevost has been elected the new Pope, becoming the first American pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church. He will take the pontifical name of Pope Leo XIV.

Chicago-born 69 years old Prevost is a member of the Augustinian order and has served in Peru. He was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America by Pope Francis in 2023.

Addressing the crowd from the Vatican balcony, the new head of the Roman Catholic Church delivered a message of peace, saying, ‘Peace be with all of you.’ The election, signified by white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney, came after the conclave of 133 cardinals selected his successor. The conclave required a two-thirds majority of 89 votes to elect a new Pope.

