World Red Cross Day marked in Nagaland on Dunant’s 197th Birth Anniversary

AMN/ WEB DESK

World Red Cross Day is being celebrated today to commemorate the 197th Birth Anniversary of its founder, Jean Henry Dunant.

The theme for this year is “Keeping Humanity Alive “ – a call to celebrate those who give their time, and sometimes their lives, to ease the suffering of others and protect their inherent human dignity.

In Nagaland, a series of programmes are being organised by the Red Cross volunteers across the districts.

Organised by the Indian Red Cross Society, Nagaland State Branch, a state-level programme will be held at Kohima with the Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan, as the honoured guest.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has extended his greetings on the occasion of World Red Cross Day.

In his message, Dr. Rio acknowledged the tireless efforts of Red Cross volunteers. He said they honour the countless Red Cross volunteers who serve with compassion, courage, and unwavering impartiality, even in the most challenging conditions.