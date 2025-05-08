Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World Bank unveils $1 billion support for Sri Lanka to drive jobs & private sector growth

May 8, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The World Bank Group has announced a $1 billion support package to spur job creation and unlock private sector growth in Sri Lanka over the next three years. The initiative focuses on energy, agriculture, tourism, and regional development sectors seen as critical to long-term economic recovery.

The announcement followed a meeting in Colombo between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and World Bank President Ajay Banga, marking the first visit by a Bank President in 20 years.

The World Bank estimates that nearly one million young people will enter the workforce in the next decade, but only 300,000 jobs are expected. The funding aims to bridge this gap by mobilising private capital, supporting renewable energy, modernising agriculture, and promoting tourism and regional development.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World Red Cross Day marked in Nagaland on Dunant’s 197th Birth Anniversary

May 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

GISEC Global provides platform for cybersecurity and technology sectors

May 8, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: 72 hrs Ceasefire comes into effect following Victory Day 

May 8, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World Red Cross Day marked in Nagaland on Dunant’s 197th Birth Anniversary

8 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

World Bank unveils $1 billion support for Sri Lanka to drive jobs & private sector growth

8 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

GISEC Global provides platform for cybersecurity and technology sectors

8 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: 72 hrs Ceasefire comes into effect following Victory Day 

8 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!