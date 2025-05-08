GISEC Global provides platform for cybersecurity and technology sectors

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) hosted the second edition of the Indo-UAE Cybersecurity Exchange in Dubai, reinforcing bilateral cooperation in the digital security domain. Organized in partnership with CIO Klub, the event took place alongside GISEC Global 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and brought together key figures from the cybersecurity and technology sectors of both countries.

The India Pavilion at GISEC, established by DSCI, featured over 15 Indian companies presenting advanced solutions in threat intelligence, data privacy, application security, Security Operations Centers, and quantum technologies. The initiative aimed to foster linkages and partnerships among solution providers, user organizations, and innovators from the Indian cybersecurity ecosystem and their counterparts in the UAE.

B.G. Krishnan, Consul (Economic, Trade, Commerce & Education) at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, underlined the urgency of global cybersecurity challenges. “The world is at a critical juncture from cybersecurity, privacy, and critical technology perspectives,” he noted. “Rapidly evolving threats, technological advancements, and geopolitical tensions are reshaping the global and national landscapes, impacting businesses, society, and critical sectors.”

Atul Kumar, Director of DSCI, highlighted the strategic importance of Indo-UAE cooperation in the digital space. “As India and the United Arab Emirates strengthen their strategic partnership, cybersecurity has emerged as a critical area for collaboration,” he said. “With both nations digitizing rapidly and depending heavily on secure digital infrastructure, there is significant scope to jointly nurture resilient cybersecurity ecosystems.”

The exchange served as a platform for discussions on cyber resilience, leadership development, and technology innovation. DSCI reaffirmed its commitment to continued engagement with UAE stakeholders, aiming to advance cybersecurity cooperation in the face of increasingly complex digital threats.India’s dynamic presence and its growing engagement with regional cybersecurity ecosystems at GISEC Global 2025 reaffirm its role as a key contributor in shaping the future of global cyber resilience. The three day GISEC 2025 will conclude today.