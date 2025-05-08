Russia: 72 hrs Ceasefire comes into effect following Victory Day 

AMN/ WEB DESK

Russia has suspended combat operations following the Victory Day ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin, which came into effect today. Mr Putin announced the 72-hour ceasefire on April 28, in his ongoing ‘Special Military Operation’ in Ukraine, on account of the Victory Day celebrations.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia’s position on the May ceasefire is well-known and there have been no new instructions on the matter.

Earlier this week, Peskov said that Russia will cease hostilities following the Victory Day ceasefire but will retaliate adequately if Ukraine attacks Russian positions or facilities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops staged a large-scale drone attack on Russian cities on yesterday. The state-run news agency TASS reported that the Russian air defence forces repelled the attack.