Airport Show 2025 Concludes in Dubai with Focus on Innovation and Global Expansion

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 24th edition of the Airport Show & Global Airport Leaders Forum concluded today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, having brought together more than 140 exhibitors from over 20 countries and attracting over 6,000 visitors over its run. A key event on the global aviation calendar, the show facilitated engagement between more than 50 qualified buyers representing 70 organisations from 30 countries, reinforcing its role as a vital platform for industry collaboration.

This year’s edition spotlighted advancements in passenger experience, air traffic management, carbon reduction, digitalisation, and urban air mobility, reflecting the aviation sector’s evolving priorities around sustainability and technology. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum emphasised Dubai’s continued global leadership in aviation, citing Dubai International Airport’s position as the world’s busiest for international passengers for the 11th consecutive year and the upcoming expansion of Dubai World Central (DWC), which is expected to set new global benchmarks in airport development.

Discussions at the event also highlighted South Asia’s aviation momentum, particularly India’s plans to construct over 220 new airports by 2035. The country’s airport sector is poised to attract $12 billion in investment by 2030, with a focus on greenfield developments and infrastructure upgrades,paralleling the show’s themes of innovation and capacity building.

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, reiterated the emirate’s commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability, and acknowledged the event’s importance in fostering global knowledge exchange. The Airport Show supports the $1 trillion airport development market in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region, where airports are projected to handle 1.1 billion passengers annually by 2040.Dominating regional investment are two mega projects: the $35 billion expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai and a $50 billion airport project in Riyadh, which together represent nearly 80% of MENA’s airport development expenditure.

The event also featured the 12th Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF) and the Women in Aviation Middle East Conference, comprising over 30 sessions and 70 expert speakers. Keynotes were delivered by prominent officials including the Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Director of Engineering at Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, underscoring the strategic importance of the platform for shaping the future of aviation in the region and beyond.