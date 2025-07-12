Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Bangladesh: No more justification for deferring polls, says BNP

Jul 12, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said it will no longer accept any justification for deferring national elections under the pretext of ensuring justice or reforms.


“BNP will no longer accept the logic of ‘first justice and reform, then elections’,” said Abdul Moyeen Khan, BNP Standing Committee Member, addressing a party event at Bhubonmohon Park in Rajshahi city on Saturday.


Speaking as the chief guest at the launch of BNP’s new membership and renewal drive, he stressed that justice and reform are ongoing processes, but the urgent task for the interim government is to restore democracy through immediate elections.


“The primary responsibility of an interim government is to reestablish democracy. To achieve that, power must be returned to the people as soon as possible through elections,” he said. Urging party workers to maintain discipline, he added, “We all must remain cautious not to act like the leaders and activists of the Awami League. Our conduct must reflect democracy and restraint.”

