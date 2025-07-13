 Jaishankar in Singapore meets his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Singapore, today met his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, Singapore is at the heart of India’s Act East Policy. The External Affairs Minister also met Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings Teo Chee Hean today. Dr Jaishankar discussed the transformation underway in India and its investment opportunities.

In a social media post, Vivian Balakrishnan said, as the world inexorably transitions into multi-polarity, India will play an increasingly important role as one of these major poles of opportunity. After his visit to Singapore, the External Affairs Minister will reach Tianjin in China to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. He will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.