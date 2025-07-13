Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Jaishankar in Singapore meets his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan

Jul 13, 2025
EAM S Jaishankar in Singapore meets his counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan

AMN

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Singapore, today met his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, Singapore is at the heart of India’s Act East Policy. The External Affairs Minister also met Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings Teo Chee Hean today. Dr Jaishankar discussed the transformation underway in India and its investment opportunities.

In a social media post, Vivian Balakrishnan said, as the world inexorably transitions into multi-polarity, India will play an increasingly important role as one of these major poles of opportunity.  After his visit to Singapore, the External Affairs Minister will reach Tianjin in China to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. He will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the meeting.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Parts of Grand Canyon National Park remain closed during summer tourist season due to wildfires

Jul 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India, Sri Lanka inaugurate 90 New Houses in Anuradhapura

Jul 13, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran has always been, and will be, ready for talks on its nuclear program: Foreign Minister Araghchi

Jul 13, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव की दुबई और स्पेन यात्रा: मध्यप्रदेश में विदेशी निवेश को मिलेगा बढ़ावा—

13 July 2025 6:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh CM on Visit to Dubai and Spain to Attract Investment for State

13 July 2025 5:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Madhya Pradesh: Flood situation arises in many districts due to heavy rains

13 July 2025 4:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarakhand administration instructed to remain alert as IMD predicted heavy rain in state

13 July 2025 4:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!