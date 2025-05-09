Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka rejects all forms of terrorism and stand for regional peace: Minister Dr. Jayatissa

May 9, 2025

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has said that the Sri Lankan government will not allow anyone to use Sri Lanka’s airspace or territory to attack another nation. He said this on the stance of the government pertaining to India-Pakistan tensions during the weekly Cabinet briefing yesterday.

Minister Jayatissa added that Sri Lanka will always reject all forms of terrorism and stand for regional peace. Minister Nalinda Jayatissa stressed that Sri Lanka will not get involved in geopolitical issues within the Indian Ocean and said the government will continue its ‘non-aligned’ policy.

The Cabinet Spokesman said the government will extend its support to all antiterrorism operations since it gives great importance to the safety and security of the people of the region. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka last month, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has stated that will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India.

