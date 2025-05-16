Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP alleges election delay, warns of rising instability

file photo

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has raised alarm over the lack of progress toward national elections, fearing that the December 2025 deadline may slip due to the interim government’s inaction. Senior party leaders allege a deliberate delay, citing the absence of an electoral roadmap even nine months after the government’s formation.

Party insiders say grassroots activists are pressuring BNP leadership to take to the streets unless a clear election schedule is announced soon. A senior BNP figure claimed that the political landscape is becoming increasingly volatile due to the ban on Awami League (AL) activities, internal tensions between the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Jamaat-e-Islami, and a deteriorating law and order situation.

The BNP suspects a broader strategy—possibly involving foreign influence—is at play to extend the interim government’s tenure. At a recent Standing Committee meeting, members reportedly expressed frustration over the lack of reforms. “Had the chief adviser acted earlier on our demands to try the AL as a party, we could’ve avoided the recent unrest like the Shahbagh protests,” said Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Mirza Abbas warned, “Many suspicious foreigners are arriving in Bangladesh. This government is serving foreign interests, not the people’s.” He alleged a purge of pro-BNP officials from key positions in favor of AL and Jamaat loyalists.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, “We’ve submitted our reform proposals. So why the delay? Why is there no clarity on the consensus?” He added, “The people won’t accept any solution imposed by force.”

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy warned that continued delays could destabilize the country and allow the AL to regroup. “The interim government must present a clear roadmap. The people—especially youth—are ready to vote.”

The BNP is organizing youth rallies across the country, culminating in a major Dhaka gathering on May 28. “We’ll deliver a strong message from that platform,” said a senior BNP leader. The party maintains that the interim government must act swiftly to restore the democratic process and ensure elections are held without further delay.