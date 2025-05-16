Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippine elections marred by violence, killings

May 16, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

A watchdog group in the Philippines has condemned the surge in violent incidents that marred the midterm elections held on May 12, REPORTS NHK.

The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections, or NAMFREL, recorded more than 240 deaths during the seven-month election period that began in October. Local media reported that at least 10 people were killed on election day alone.

A report by the group says most of the fatalities were in the predominantly Muslim region of Mindanao. They included local candidates, their supporters and poll workers. People were ambushed on their way to polling precincts, or caught in clashes between rival factions.

NAMFREL Chairperson Angel Averia says “violence has no place in a democratic society.”

He added that NAMFREL encourages the authorities to investigate the incidents thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The group warns that violent incidents may rise as the region prepares to hold its first parliamentary elections in October.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid air

May 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE, US Presidents hold talks in Abu Dhabi to boost partnership

May 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lassa Fever Outbreak Kills 138 in Nigeria, 18 States Affected

May 16, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 16: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Slips; Mid and Small Caps Shine

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary lauds Jammu frontier troops, pays tribute to fallen heroes

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippine elections marred by violence, killings

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid air

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!