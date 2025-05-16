Philippine elections marred by violence, killings

AMN / WEB DESK

A watchdog group in the Philippines has condemned the surge in violent incidents that marred the midterm elections held on May 12, REPORTS NHK.

The National Citizens’ Movement for Free Elections, or NAMFREL, recorded more than 240 deaths during the seven-month election period that began in October. Local media reported that at least 10 people were killed on election day alone.

A report by the group says most of the fatalities were in the predominantly Muslim region of Mindanao. They included local candidates, their supporters and poll workers. People were ambushed on their way to polling precincts, or caught in clashes between rival factions.

NAMFREL Chairperson Angel Averia says “violence has no place in a democratic society.”

He added that NAMFREL encourages the authorities to investigate the incidents thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The group warns that violent incidents may rise as the region prepares to hold its first parliamentary elections in October.