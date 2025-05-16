Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid air

May 16, 2025

WEB DESK

Japanese researchers have developed innovative drones that can act as in-flight lightning arrestors, capable of intercepting lightning strikes directly in mid-air.

According to researchers from Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, these drones use electric field oscillations to attract lightning, and when the electric field gets stronger, the drone is launched to cause a lightning discharge at a specific location.

Testing confirmed that the cage could endure extreme currents up to 150kA. This number is around five times stronger than standard lightning. On top of that, it covered 98% of the drone’s surface. This resulted in the drone staying steady in flight even after taking a direct hit.

Following the success of the tests, the researchers noted, a network of drones is planned to be deployed in cities and around key facilities to minimise lightning damage and increase public safety.

Lightning in Japan causes an estimated $702 million to $1.4 billion in damage each year, and these new technologies could greatly reduce that risk. WAM

