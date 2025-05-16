UAE, US Presidents hold talks in Abu Dhabi to boost partnership

AMN

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed US President Donald Trump to Abu Dhabi on Thursday for high-level talks aimed at enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations. The discussions, held at Qasr Al Watan during President Trump’s state visit to the UAE, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including investment, energy, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and industry.

President Trump pledged to deepen US ties with the United Arab Emirates and announced agreements with the Gulf nation totalling over $200 billion. These included a $14.5 billion commitment from Etihad Airways to invest in 28 Boeing aircraft. The US Commerce Department stated that the two countries had agreed to establish a ‘US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership’ framework. Trump and Sheikh Mohamed also attended the unveiling of a new 5gw artificial intelligence campus in Abu Dhabi, set to become the largest such facility outside the United States.

Sheikh Mohamed underscored the importance of the visit in advancing cooperation at all levels and praised President Trump’s efforts to strengthen UAE-US relations. He noted that both nations share a common vision of progress and prosperity. The two leaders also discussed regional and international developments, emphasising the need to contain escalating tensions in the region, which they identified as a threat to security and stability.

In a symbolic gesture, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed awarded the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian honour granted to heads of state, to President Trump in recognition of his efforts to advance bilateral relations. The award also reflects the UAE’s pride in its enduring partnership with the United States.