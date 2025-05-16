Lassa Fever Outbreak Kills 138 in Nigeria, 18 States Affected

In Nigeria, the death toll from the Lassa fever outbreak in Africa’s most populous country has reached 138 since the beginning of this year. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said 717 confirmed cases have been recorded so far. With this, the case fatality rate has risen to 19.2 per cent, the NCDC said, noting that overall, this rise in the casualties figure remained alarming.

At least 18 out of the 36 states in the country have been affected by the viral haemorrhagic disease so far this year. According to the World Health Organisation, Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses. Humans usually become infected with the Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats. Diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential to treat the disease. Early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival.