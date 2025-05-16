Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Lassa Fever Outbreak Kills 138 in Nigeria, 18 States Affected

May 16, 2025
Lassa Fever Outbreak Kills 138 in Nigeria, 18 States Affected

In Nigeria, the death toll from the Lassa fever outbreak in Africa’s most populous country has reached 138 since the beginning of this year. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said 717 confirmed cases have been recorded so far. With this, the case fatality rate has risen to 19.2 per cent, the NCDC said, noting that overall, this rise in the casualties figure remained alarming.

At least 18 out of the 36 states in the country have been affected by the viral haemorrhagic disease so far this year. According to the World Health Organisation, Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses. Humans usually become infected with the Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats. Diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential to treat the disease. Early supportive care with rehydration and symptomatic treatment improves survival.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippine elections marred by violence, killings

May 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid air

May 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UAE, US Presidents hold talks in Abu Dhabi to boost partnership

May 16, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 16: Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Slips; Mid and Small Caps Shine

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary lauds Jammu frontier troops, pays tribute to fallen heroes

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Philippine elections marred by violence, killings

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan develops drones capable of intercepting lightning strikes mid air

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!