Ireland Voices Concern Over Crackdown on Activists in Balochistan

WEB DESK

The Irish government has expressed deep concern over the increasing crackdown on civil society activists in Balochistan province of Pakistan and reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the human rights situation in the region. In response to a parliamentary question, Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris, acknowledged the recent arrests of prominent Baloch human rights advocates, including Mahrang Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Gullzadi Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, and Sibghatullah Shaji.

In a written response, Mr Harris stated that the Irish Embassy in Islamabad is actively tracking developments in the region and is coordinating with the European Union delegation and other like-minded partners to evaluate an appropriate diplomatic response. Highlighting Ireland’s steadfast stance on global human rights, Mr Harris emphasised that fundamental civil liberties, such as freedom of expression, peaceful protest, and political participation, are central pillars of Ireland’s foreign and trade policy. He said the situation in Balochistan is deeply troubling, and Ireland remains committed to ensuring that fundamental rights are respected globally.

International human rights organisations have repeatedly condemned the increasing number of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in Balochistan, accusing the Pakistanis of suppressing dissent and silencing political activists through unlawful means.