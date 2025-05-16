Neither Zelensky nor Putin to attend the Istanbul Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced he will not attend the upcoming peace talks with Russia in Istanbul. However, Ukraine will send a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov to support efforts toward de-escalation. Speaking in Ankara, President Zelensky reaffirmed Ukraine’s commitment to dialogue but expressed doubts about Russia’s intentions. He pointed out the absence of key decision-makers among Moscow’s representatives.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also said he would not attend the much-anticipated peace talks. He said no real progress is expected until US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet directly.

The Istanbul talks follow a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine. However, the Kremlin later said that President Putin would not attend the talks. Russia will instead be represented by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. The negotiations are expected to take place today.

The Istanbul meeting marks the first direct talks between Ukraine and Russia since the war began in 2022.