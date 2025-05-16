Tarique Rahman: From London exile to people’s choice for Bangladesh’s next PM?

Zakir Hossain From Dhaka

As Bangladesh emerges from the shadows of one‑party dominance following August 2024 mass uprising, a familiar yet long‑awaited figure is once again at the centre of the nation’s political imagination—Tarique Rahman. From his self‑imposed exile in London, the acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has become the de facto architect of the party’s revival and a leading contender for the country’s top executive office.

With elections officially slated for December this year under an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, the political stage is already shifting. Yet in recent briefings, the Yunus administration has indicated that, depending on progress with electoral reforms and judicial processes, the vote could slip as late as June 2026. Sensing a renewed window of opportunity, BNP, under Tarique’s remote guidance—has redoubled its push for earlier polls. Party leaders are now planning a nationwide series of soft‑campaign rallies and processions, while opening talks with like‑minded allies to solidify a pre‑election alliance demanding clear polls by December this year.

Born into Bangladesh’s foremost political dynasty, Tarique is the eldest son of former President and heroic freedom fighter Ziaur Rahman (Bir Uttom)—founder of the BNP, and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. In recent years, however, Zia’s deteriorating health—she suffers from multiple ailments including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney complications—has rendered her unable to play an active role in the party or contend for leadership. As a result, all eyes have turned to Tarique as the BNP’s principal face and its most viable candidate for the premiership.

Tarique cut his political teeth in the early 2000s as Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, orchestrating election campaigns and party structures so effectively that critics dubbed his Gulshan office “Hawa Bhawan,” hinting at an informal power centre during his mother’s administration. In 2007–08, a military‑backed caretaker government pursued Tarique on serious charges, including the 2004 grenade attack on an Awami League rally and alleged money‑laundering and extortion. Convicted in absentia, he departed for London on medical grounds and remained abroad, decrying the trials as politically motivated. Over the past year, however, Bangladesh’s highest courts have quashed every case—bribery, multiple extortion and digital‑crime charges, all money‑laundering convictions, and even a sedition charge—effectively clearing the path for his return.

Freed from judicial constraints, Tarique has turned exile into strategic advantage. Through virtual plenums and encrypted outreach, he spearheaded the drafting of a 31‑point “Charter of Reform,” demanding judicial independence, transparent voter rolls, meaningful youth representation, and decentralised governance. Under his guidance, BNP has launched a nationwide “soft campaign” of rallies, dialogues, and processions, urging citizens to reclaim their democratic rights. “Elections without genuine reform are incomplete,” he declared in a recent video address, blending the zeal of a reformist with the gravitas of a statesman.

A New Chapter in India–Bangladesh Ties?



Perhaps most striking is Tarique’s evolving posture toward India—Bangladesh’s largest neighbour and economic partner. Once viewed warily in New Delhi due to past BNP rhetoric, he has rebranded himself as a champion of regional cooperation. He has publicly called for expanded cross‑border connectivity corridors, joint river‑management initiatives, and energy partnerships that could power both nations. Indian policymakers, according to reports in The Economic Times, are “closely monitoring developments in Dhaka… hopeful that Tarique’s reformist agenda could herald a more predictable bilateral relationship.” Even at the recent BIMSTEC summit, Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s gentle reminder to Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus to maintain stability underscored India’s desire for a reliable partner in Dhaka.

Despite sweeping legal victories, Tarique faces the test of translating digital momentum into tangible governance. He must persuade Bangladesh’s diverse electorate that he can deliver effective administration beyond protest mobilisation, overcome a deeply polarised media environment, and strengthen BNP’s grassroots machinery—particularly in rural districts long neglected by the party. Yet early indicators are promising: youth and first‑time voters, disillusioned by patronage politics and yearning for change, are rallying behind his message.

As the December 2025 election looms and with the Yunus government eyeing June 2026 as a fallback, Tarique’s homecoming campaign has become the fulcrum of Bangladesh’s democratic resurgence. In the words of BNP Vice Chairman Mr Shamsuzzaman, “Tarique is not merely a scion of political royalty; he embodies Bangladesh’s yearning for change.”

“Considering the BNP’s soaring popularity and the current political landscape, there’s no doubt that the party will secure a majority and form the next government through a free and fair election,” said Mr Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, political adviser to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia. “After being denied their voting rights for sixteen years, the people of Bangladesh are ready for change—and Tarique Rahman is poised to be elected the next Prime Minister.”

Should he succeed in uniting a fractured electorate and forging allied support, his premiership could both redefine Bangladesh’s domestic trajectory and cement a new era of India–Bangladesh partnership—driven by shared prosperity, transparent governance, and regional solidarity.