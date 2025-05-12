Buddha Purnima being celebrated with traditional fervour

Buddha Purnima is being celebrated today. It not only marks the day when Gautam Buddha was born, but also the day when he attained Nirvana under the Mahabodhi tree at Bodh Gaya.

This day is commemorated by Buddhists and Hindus all over the world, and is a major festival in countries like India, Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Mongolia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

President Droupadi Murmu has greeted fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha all over the world on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. In her message, the President said that the immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. She added that his ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. President Murmu said that his teachings inspire people to live a life based on morality. The President wished that people adopt the ideals of Bhagwan Buddha in their lives and contribute to building a peaceful, harmonious and developed nation.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has greeted all citizens on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. In his message, the Vice President said that this sacred day marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana of Lord Buddha, whose profound wisdom acts as our North Star in challenging times. He added that Lord Buddha’s message of non-violence, kindness, and the middle path remains more relevant than ever in today’s world, both for the individual and for humanity at large. The Vice-President said that Gautama Buddha’s teachings guide people towards creating a more peaceful, compassionate and harmonious society for all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his greetings to all citizens on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. In a social media post message, he said that Lord Buddha’s messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony have been a guide for humanity. Mr Modi added that Lord Buddha’s life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace.