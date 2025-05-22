Kailash Manasarovar Yatra to begin in June; computerized draw selects 750 pilgrims

Staff Reporter

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced that the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra will commence in June and continue through August. In preparation for the pilgrimage, a computerized draw to select participants was conducted today by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A total of 5,561 pilgrims had successfully registered for the Yatra this year, comprising 4,024 male and 1,537 female applicants. From these, 750 Yatris, including liaison officers, were selected through a fair, computer-generated random selection process. The draw was designed to be gender-balanced and fully transparent.

Selected participants are being informed of their selection via SMS and email. They can also check their status by logging into the official Yatra website at https://kmy.gov.in or by contacting the MEA helpline at 011-23088133.

The Yatra will take place along two routes: the Lipulekh route and the Nathu La route. A total of 15 batches, each comprising 50 pilgrims, will make the journey—five batches via Lipulekh and ten via Nathu La. Both routes are now fully motorable, significantly reducing the need for strenuous trekking. Detailed information about the routes and batch schedules is available on the Yatra website.

During the draw event, MoS Singh highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to make the pilgrimage more accessible, safer, and more environmentally conscious. He emphasized the importance of undertaking the Yatra with responsibility, humility, and care—not only for fellow pilgrims but also for preserving the sacred environment of the region.

