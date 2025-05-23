Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji and Sonu Tyagi Meet for a Transformative Dialogue on Spirituality and Media

Mumbai

The Brahma Kumaris Yog Bhavan in Mumbai hosted an inspiring one-to-one interaction featuring Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji, National Coordinator of the Media Wing of Brahma Kumaris, and Sonu Tyagi, an award-winning writer, director, producer, and Founder of Go Spiritual & Approach Entertainment. Joined by Rajiv Krishnan Pisharoti, a dedicated Brahma Kumaris member, the dialogue took place at the serene Yog Bhavan in Mumbai, focusing on spirituality, mental health, and the role of media in fostering inner well-being and societal harmony.

Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj Ji, whose spiritual journey began at age 13 under the guidance of Rajyogini Brahmakumari Dr. Nalini Didi Ji, shared profound insights on the transformative power of Rajyoga Meditation. With over 8,500 published columns across India, Nepal, and the UK, he emphasized soul-consciousness and positive thinking as tools for resilience. “Our thoughts are the seeds of our actions. Cultivating a positive mindset fosters a life of peace and purpose,” he remarked.

Sonu Tyagi, with a rich background in Psychology, Journalism, Advertising & Film Productions, has made significant contributions to spiritual and entertainment media. Leading Approach Entertainment, Approach Communications, Approach Bollywood, and Go Spiritual, Tyagi’s award-winning work as a writer, director, and producer focuses on creating content that inspires self-discovery and emotional well-being. “Media can bridge timeless spiritual values with modern challenges, empowering balanced living,” he noted during the interaction.

Rajiv Krishnan Pisharoti enriched the discussion with perspectives on integrating spiritual principles into daily life, drawing from his dedicated service and meditation practice within Brahma Kumaris.

The interaction explored stress management, the impact of spirituality on mental health, and media’s role in promoting global peace. Nikunj Ji shared practical tools, such as a “one-minute peace” practice to build mental resilience, while Tyagi advocated for uplifting media content to unite communities. Pisharoti emphasized the value of consistent spiritual practice in personal and professional spheres.

The dialogue highlighted Brahma Kumaris’ women-led legacy and its global impact as an international NGO, with over 8,000 centres across 110 countries on all continents. This meaningful interaction underscored the shared vision of Rajyogi Nikunj Ji and Sonu Tyagi to empower individuals through spirituality and media, aligning with Brahma Kumaris’ mission of soul-consciousness and Go Spiritual’s innovative outreach.