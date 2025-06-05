Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Massive Security for Amarnath Yatra: 581 Paramilitary Companies, Drones, and Jammers Deployed

Jun 5, 2025

The Amarnath Yatra is a revered annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath Cave Shrine, located at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir. The cave houses a naturally formed ice Shivling, symbolizing Lord Shiva, attracting lakhs of devotees each year.

Inder Vashistha | New Delhi

To thwart any possible terrorist threats during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the central government has put in place an extensive multi-layered security plan involving 581 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). This year’s pilgrimage will begin on July 3, 2025, and continue for 38 days—14 days shorter than last year’s 52-day yatra.

For the first time ever, jammers will be deployed along the yatra convoys to block remote-controlled explosive devices. In addition, drones will conduct aerial surveillance, ensuring round-the-clock monitoring of both traditional routes: Pahalgam and Baltal.

To secure the National Highway, all connecting roads will be temporarily closed during the passage of pilgrim convoys. Road Opening Parties (ROPs) will sanitize the routes in advance, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will remain on standby to respond to any emergent threat.

Other deployed units will include:

  • Bomb Disposal Squads
  • Sniffer Dog Teams
  • Drone Surveillance Units

Senior officials are personally reviewing preparations. CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh recently inspected key pilgrimage sites including Pahalgam, Jammu, and various base camps to oversee on-ground readiness.

Multiple high-level coordination meetings involving the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), local administration, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and central forces are being held to ensure smooth, secure, and seamless arrangements for pilgrims.

The deployed CAPFs include personnel from:

  • Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
  • Border Security Force (BSF)
  • Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
  • Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
  • Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

