Chhattisgarh: Top Maoist leader, carrying one crore rupee bounty, killed in Bijapur

AMN

In Chhattisgarh, security forces killed senior Maoist cadre, Narasimha Chalam alias Gautam alias Sudhakar, a Central Committee Member in an encounter today. DIG Police Kamalochan Kashyap said, Sudhakar was carrying a reward of 1 crore rupees on his head. A resident of Chintapaludi village of Andhra Pradesh, he was active in Naxal activities for the last three decades. Sudhakar was wanted in multiple cases across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

DIG Kashyap informed that based on information about the presence of Maoists in the interiors of Bijapur’s Maad region, a joint team of District Reserve Guard-DRG and STF conducted the operation. The jawans had started cordoning off the Maoists since morning, after which the security forces got this success in the encounter. The DIG said that the search is still going on in the area. An automatic rifle has been recovered from the spot.

Our correspondent reports, since 2024 more than 400 maoists have been neutralised in Bastar range.